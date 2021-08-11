GDOE parents concerned about increase in COVID-19 positive cases, Teachers disagree with vaccination mandate

An increase in COVID-19 positive cases in the community has some public school parents questioning whether it's safe to send their children to school on Aug. 12.
According to Guam Department of Education, 92% of students have elected to return to face-to-face instruction this school year.
However, on Monday, Guam reached a record high COVID-19 risk score of 7.7, just three days before public schools students head back to the classroom.
The community’s pandemic situation has raised concerns of parents, who are placing their child’s health and safety in the hands of GDOE.
“This COVID-19 got the best of all of us,” said Willaine Cabrerra who has four children attending face-to-face instruction, three at Chief Brodie Elementary School and her eldest at Untalan Middle School.
“To be honest, with the number going up and school is just days away (its giving me) mixed emotions. In the beginning I was OK with it (because) sooner or later we are going to have to go back to normal," she said speaking to the return to classrooms and a traditional learning environment. "But then again with the numbers rising ... I am here thinking will it affect my job or my kids when school does start."
Cabrera just found a new job. A former employee of a local hotel, she is among the tens of thousands of Guamanians who lost employment when the pandemic struck last year. Like many others, Cabrera relied on the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which is set to expire on Sept. 4.
Mother of three, Roxanne Agustin has children attending Machananao Elementary and F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle schools, the rise in COVID-19 positive cases is frightening.
“Yes, I'm scared of the whole face-to-face going on with COVID-19 spreading again. Honestly, doesn't matter if anyone got the vaccine. They aren't immune to anything and can still contract and spread COVID-19 with it,” Agustin said.
With cases rising and the uncertainty of the pandemic, Tiffany Uson, mother of a second grader and seventh grader, chose to enroll her students in the online model of learning.
“I don’t feel that face-to-face is safe, because anyone can be exposed to COVID-19 and not know it even if they are vaccinated they can be carriers of it as well,” Uson said.
Her two children have a history of bronchitis and she believes an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 is present with face-to-face learning.
“Even if they use a face mask you can still catch it many other ways. I am very concerned not only for my children’s health but also their teachers as well because they are around students everyday. For the teachers and staff to get vaccinated doesn’t relieve anything because you can still catch COVID-19,” Uson said.
Other parents shared their thoughts when it comes to the mandatory vaccination of teachers and staff.
“The staff being mandated to get the vaccine is uncalled for. No one should be forced into taking that shot. Their safety and health is not guaranteed by taking it,” Agustin said. “it really doesn't matter if they got vaccinated. They really can still spread and contract it... doesn't mean they are now immune to anything. I hope they know that.”
In response to the increase in positive cases, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero mandated employees in the executive branch get vaccinated and asked other branches of the government and private sector to follow suit.
The governor said executive branch employees who don't get vaccinated will have to take weekly COVID-19 tests.
According to Reuters, the president of the American Federation of Teachers, said COVID-19 vaccinations should be required for U.S. teachers to protect students who are too young to be inoculated.
"The circumstances have changed," Randi Weingarten told NBC News' "Meet the Press" program. "It weighs really heavily on me that kids under 12 can't get vaccinated."
Weingarten's response follows the increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the nation and the growing number of children who are catching the respiratory illness.
But like the parents who spoke to The Guam Daily Post, there are teachers who don’t agree with mandatory COVID-19 vaccination of teachers and staff.
Some teachers' perspective
The Guam Daily Post spoke with several GDOE teachers who asked to remain anonymous.
The first teacher the Guam Daily Post spoke with has taught for 12 years. Although already vaccinated, she recently suffered a devastating loss, and doesn’t believe it should be required.
“I took the vaccine last school year when the vaccine was being offered and strongly recommended to get especially for face-to-face teachers. Unfortunately, I had a miscarriage in June of this year and was told by my doctor, the vaccine and the time I got it is very likely associated with the it. I don’t feel it should be mandated. It’s my choice and my body,” the teacher said.
Another GDOE teacher who has been with the department for 12 years, said: “I just got vaccinated against my will. I don't agree with it, but I have no choice."
A veteran teacher of 23 years, had reservations about getting vaccinated but made the decision to be fully vaccinated last June before the governor's mandate.
“It was my choice and everyone should be given that choice. Employers can mandate and require adherence to safety protocols, but they should not have the right to dictate and require an injection of a foreign body into any human being. There is risk whether or not we are vaccinated and forcing people causes added anxiety and fear for some,” said the veteran teacher.
According to the Center for Disease Prevention and Control, CDC, they are still learning how well the vaccines protect people with weakened immune systems, how long the COVID-19 vaccines protect people and how effective the vaccines are against new variants of the virus that cause COVID-19.
The veteran teacher does not agree with the alternative provided to those who choose not to vaccinate.
“Even swabbing weekly is an intrusion. Do we not live on US soil? Are we mimicking some state requirement or national protocol now,” the teacher said.
The Guam Daily Post asked GDOE to respond to the recent parent concerns and the applicability of a vaccine mandate within the department but a response was not available as of press time.