GDOE preparing to open storm shelters at 6 p.m.; COVID-19 safety protocols will be implemented

The Guam Department of Education is no stranger to preparing schools as shelters during a storm, but as Tropical Depression 16W approaches on a path near Guam, opening storm shelters safely requires additional COVID-19 health and safety measures to be implemented.
“We’re quite familiar with the sheltering process, so the minute we heard there was a concern from the governor’s office and Homeland Security that this storm might result in sheltering, we mobilized,” GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said.
GDOE officials went into action on Sunday, calling in deputy superintendents, administrators and shelter managers to begin preparations.
“Just to brief everyone on the situation, on when we expected the storm to hit and then mobilized to ensure that we were able to operate schools today and also prepare shelters to be opened in the event shelters are needed,” Fernandez said.
That meant releasing GDOE students early on Monday, to allow for the shelter and storm preparations.
High school students began getting out of school at 11 a.m., elementary school students were released at 1:00 p.m and middle school students were sent home at 2:00 p.m.
In past storm shelter preparations, GDOE did not mobilize this early. Normally preparations were not made until the storm grew in intensity and was named. However, the pandemic moved government officials to make the call sooner.
“Once we get started and pretty much everyone knows their role so that’s not unusual for us. Of course, having it happen on the first week of the school year was not ideal but once we get started we don’t need a lot of lead time to get ready,” Fernandez said.
Since Sunday, GDOE has been in constant communication with Guam Homeland Security, and other agencies discussing the details and plans to include how shelters would operate in a COVID-19 pandemic.
In a typical shelter operation, GDOE would house families in school cafeterias or gyms, but in light of COVID-19, shelter operations must take into account mitigation measures such as physical distancing.
“We will still use those rooms but of course everyone is going to have to be distanced so we consider households like cohorts. You’re going to be there with your household we can definitely, outline space within those facilities but there is going to be a lot of distancing going on,” Fernandez said.
Fernandez said three schools will be utilized as shelters during the storm, Astumbo Middle School, George Washington High School and Talafofo Elementary school.
He said these shelters will maximize occupancy for shelterees by opening additional classrooms for families.
GDOE shelters will enforce other mitigation efforts among shelterees to mitigate the risk of transmission of COVID-19.
“We anticipate continuing the practices, temperature checks, contact tracing so we need to register everybody. We are asking that the families that come in bring their face masks. We do have some supplies available but we are hopeful that they would be able to bring that in as well,” Fernandez said.
Families seeking shelter are asked to bring the following:
• Complete registration, important documents such as birth certificates, passports and medical immunization cards.
• Bring a three-day supply of food water and prescriptions toiletries, bedding, and personal hygiene products.
“We have a lot of households that are familiar with this process so they will be the ones that are easy to address. But the COVID-19 situation is one that we are in constant communication with Public Health as questions continue to come up,” Fernandez said.
As of Monday morning, Fernandez was seeking clarification on how specific shelter issues that may arise, such as how those currently on quarantine or isolation would be dealt with.
“We don’t want them to be brought to schools, so looking and seeing if there (are) other opportunities for those individuals to be quarantined elsewhere in another facility. So those are the type of things that we have to be conscious of, that’s really key,” Fernandez said.
GDOE is also looking at what will happen if an individual has a fever or is symptomatic upon check-in.
“Those are things that have to continue to work out so we have a resolution for those types of situations,” Fernandez said.
“I think the other thing is because we are not congregating in the same way, we are really trying to get a good count on the number s of shelters that can be taken in at any of the facilities,” Fernandez said.
There are two tiers of shelters. GDOE is the primary sheltering agency. Mayors' office facilities such as village gyms, or community centers are secondary, and according to Fernandez.
Based on the new numbers, government officials will decide on the need for opening additional shelters.
“I don’t think we will be able to reach the same capacity as usual, so we need the principals of those schools to really update the numbers at their schools and then we are going to have to look at our secondary shelters and determine if we need to open as well,” Fernandez said.
A lot of it, however, will depend on the first few hours that the shelters are open.
Shelter officials have until 6 p.m. to ensure things were in order to accept families in need of shelter.
Schools are closed on Tuesday, as GDOE focuses efforts on keeping families safe from COVID-19 and the weather.
He said even if the weather clears up, the timeline to open schools on Tuesday would not suffice as shelters gear up for opening at 6 p.m.
GDOE schools will be back in session on Wednesday, Fernandez said.
“Right now, tracking the storm, it doesn’t seem that it will reach typhoon proportions so everything we do is in an abundance of caution, just in case, things happen that we don’t expect,” Fernandez said.
But once the Condition of Readiness 4 is in effect, GDOE will return to normal operations.
As of 12 p.m., the island remains in Condition of Readiness 3.
Tropical Depression 16W, was located 477 miles east of Guam as of noon. Residents are encouraged to prepare now.