As the first day of school approaches on Aug. 10, GDOE school administrators are meeting through Wednesday to search for ways to implement the recently adopted five-year strategic plan at the school level.
“So, all principals really have their school action plans,” said Joe Sanchez, deputy superintendent of curriculum and instruction. “The (Principal’s Leadership Academy) intent for the next three days is to give them an opportunity to start embedding the strategies or try to identify some of the strategies they may have already been implementing at their school site.”
GDOE’s five-year strategic plan, dubbed: I CHalån-ta Mo’na, focuses on leadership, curriculum, instruction and assessment; family and community engagement; student behavior, discipline and safety, facilities, finance and administrative services, as well as data and accountability.
The first day focused on three topics, including balanced leadership.
“Balanced leadership is a training model that we utilize for principals and assistant principals and teacher leaders when it comes to leadership at the school site,” he told The Guam Daily Post. “It has to deal with establishing a purposeful community, which means bringing the school community together so that they’re able to understand their purpose and what they’re trying to accomplish, goals, and objectives.”
School leaders also discussed establishing a clear focus on the community.
“As we know with all the 15 million things that have to kind of take place, it’s really important that leaders are able to focus on their stakeholders, staff, and faculty on the specific areas that really are going to have an impact on student achievement,” he stated.
Managing change was the discussion that concluded day one.
Dealing with diverse students will be the main focus of today's presentations on cultural awareness, homelessness and poverty.
“So, we have presentations on the effects of homelessness, and poverty,” he said. “We have a presentation on cultural awareness, and how to deal with difficult students without behavioral problems. All of that is with the intent of providing administrators strategies that they can then share with their teachers on how to address all of these students' needs.”
The final day for this session will be concentrated around curriculum and instruction.