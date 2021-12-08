GDOE, Public Health to hear parents' concerns over COVID-19 vaccination

On Friday, parents of elementary public school students will be able to voice their concerns and thoughts regarding the COVID-19 vaccine to Guam Department of Education and Public Health officials .
GDOE and DPHSS are hosting a virtual town hall meeting via Zoom on Friday. Officials will share results of an ongoing online Public Health survey focused on the COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11.
The survey was launched earlier this week in an effort to collect data on parent and guardian input about getting their children vaccinated.
Public Health will be there to address concerns, while GDOE will be there to listen to the concerns raised.
“Parental input and consent are critical if our public health officials want to maximize efforts to vaccinate children in the 5 to 11 age group,” said Superintendent Jon Fernandez. “Based on the survey responses that we hope to receive soon as well as the discussion with parents at the town hall later this week, we will be better able to determine whether and how parents prefer to vaccinate their children. We don’t move forward until our parents have the opportunity to weigh in.”
Public Health will host family vaccination events throughout the month. The next outreach clinic is on Dec.10, at the Talo'fo'fo gym.
Vaccines are also available at:
• DPHSS' northern clinic Monday through Friday;
• Southern Regional Community Center Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays; and
• the University of Guam field house Monday through Wednesday, Friday and Saturdays.
As part of GDOE's reopening plan Public Health has required the department to screen and test 10% of its 26,600 student population for COVID-19 at school sites. The plan is still in development but must be conducted within 90 days of implementation.
GDOE officials have assured testing will be voluntary and no student would be tested without consent.
GDOE students have been back in school for five days a week of instruction for nearly two weeks.
As of Dec. 7, the Joint Information Center reported 3,540 youth ages 5 to 11 have received their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech two dose series. The numbers account for youths islandwide.