The Guam Department of Education’s summer school program is geared toward accelerating the learning of students who require additional support by engaging students in fun learning activities that can get a little dirty.
Summer school began Monday and students should already be getting their hands dirty by planting gardens.
“I know that one of the things we promised them (students) and told the teachers too, to let kids know and to entice them to come to summer school, that the intent is not to keep them in front of a computer the entire day,” said GDOE Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Joseph Sanchez.
Instead, students will be learning about sustainable living through gardens that will be at every pubic school on island.
“Over the next couple of weeks or so, we will try to visit and see how they are doing with the gardens,” Sanchez said.
Prior to the start of summer school, GDOE saw a good turnout of teachers interested in learning creative ways to make gardening part of their lesson plans.
“We had training last week; we had all of the training slots filled up; we had every single school represented. They are all going to be doing some form, they may not be the same size. Some schools are a little bit more advanced than others, some school are just starting out,” Sanchez said.
The idea is that the gardens will be planted in each school starting with microgreens and progressing to raised beds.
“A bunch of schools are doing the microgreens, which are the small types of plants able to grow in a few weeks, so students are able to plant them and see them grow over the course of the summer see them grow quickly,” Sanchez said.
Because the goal is to introduce sustainable living to students and giving them skills to apply at home, a big part of the experience is process, he said.
Running the garden programs at schools comes at no cost to GDOE. The program is funded by the federal Food and Nutrition program, which is paying for the soil and seeds.
Robotics
Technology will still have its place in the school day.
“We know that the use of technology is a normal part of the regular school year. We want to make sure that the students have the skills to utilize the learning management system and online learning resources. But, we don’t want the student in front of the computer all day,” Sanchez said.
Robotics programs were also launched this summer, GDOE trained teachers and community program aides to be able to expand the program.
“We want to work with robotics and other STEM activities, other science activities that are really hands-on and gives the students and opportunity to work together and move around,” Sanchez said. “We know that’s a big part of keeping the students engaged over the summer.”
Toward the end of the summer school program GDOE will host a robotics fair, to showcase what students have learned.