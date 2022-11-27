The Guam Department of Education’s budget for fiscal year 2023 was approved by the Legislature at more than $286 million. However, the approval still leaves GDOE at a budget shortfall of about $54 million.
“Based on the budget, the budget that we had requested for, including vacancies, was $286,562,626. (That) indicates a deficit of $54,942,371. The budget office, the superintendent and the deputy of finance have gone over all of the shortfalls they anticipate. That indicated that there is some federal leverage that could be expected … in the tune of the amount (of) $120,839. Therefore indicating the shortfall at $29,821,532,” Mary Okada told fellow board members during a special education board meeting earlier this month.
The shortfall within the department’s budget affects its ability to fill roughly 235 vacant positions.
“This does not include the bid for further consideration for approval. One is currently about 235 vacant positions that equate to benefits (of) about $4.1 million for these 235 vacancies … (for) teachers and support staff,” Okada said.
There is a request for funding associated to support substitute teachers. In addition to that, despite authorization last fiscal year, there are still pending obligations from the prior fiscal years, 2014 to 2021.
“The (Bonuses Rewards and Incentives Programs) is also included in this request, plus teacher prep pay and reclassification. So, therefore, we are still looking and hoping to get some support to the total $53 million. … We are still in the need of about $29 million or $28 million,” Okada said.
Thirteen million dollars is included for the 235 vacancies to allow the department to recruit as necessary.
“This is the presentation that has been presented to the board. Even though it indicates the shortfall of $54.9 million, it does give the superintendent the authorization, working with the deputy superintendent, to request for the use of ARP funds in the amount of $24 million and to submit a supplemental request of $29.8 million,” Okada said.