With the start of the school year fast approaching, the Guam Department of Education still has a lot of work that needs to be completed.
“The most polite thing I can say is disappointed. It's a breakdown in the process and it's not something that I have any control over," GDOE Superintendent Kenneth Swanson said. "That’s all I'm willing to say about it at this time. We're using everything we can get our hands on to to solve these problems so that we have a safe place for everybody. ... And then we've made a lot of progress on it."
During budget talks on Monday, Sen. Chris Barnett questioned GDOE about the outstanding Defense Local Area Networks, or DLAN, work requests. DLAN is a system used by the government of Guam Typhoon Mawar recovery as a way to see if work requested by local agencies can be handled by the Guam National Guard.
“But what do you make of this? ... Other agencies have been able to put in requests and get them addressed and here you guys are at the back of the bus,” Barnett said.
Swanson also wasn't pleased at the progress of the school system using the network as well.
"The things that were supposed to come through the government of Guam through this ... process, for the most part, have been unfulfilled," Swanson said.
The governor, through FEMA, activated the Guam National Guard to clear and remove debris from the 41 GDOE schools and has directed the transfer of the $20 million originally appropriated by the Legislature to the school system to the Office of Civil Defense for mold mitigation and other typhoon response.
The process includes the use of DLAN, which taps into other resources to help get the work done. GDOE continues to make DLAN requests through the Office of Civil Defense for additional skilled assistance and equipment, some as recent as last week. Each DLAN ticket has a priority and a status with regard to where they stand with addressing typhoon damage, infrastructure issues and long-standing issues at GDOE schools.
Ten out of 12 DLAN tickets remain active, with several of the tickets pending for two months.
The superintendent told senators the feedback he’s been getting from Guam Homeland Security is that the DLAN requests are in process, but “I haven't seen that work started yet.”
Swanson said GDOE’s leadership has "been working these issues nonstop, … Also our board chair, Mary Okada, has been using her ability to connect with people and get things moving. It's been a slow and tedious process. And I won't pass judgment on it.”
One of the biggest issues facing the school system is the presence of mold in classrooms and offices. It's been on the DLAN list since June.
“We have got that pushed to the front of the priority list, so that the schools will be done before other other agencies. But yet again, I have to see folks actually doing the work and that hasn't happened yet," Swanson said Monday. "But we're trying to get that to go as fast as we possibly can, because that work that we're doing to bring all the schools up to standard will continue until we've completed it.”
DLAN Ticket #
Description
Creation Date
Status
11087
Removal of Typhoon Mawar debris from all 41 schools
6/13/23
CLOSED
11625
Mold Mitigation for all 41 schools and central office
6/13/23
Pending OCD/GSA procurement
11964
School perimeter cyclone fencing repair for 29 schools
6/20/23
Pending OCD/GSA procurement
11966
Skilled/non skilled labor AND supplies/materials to assist with repairing/preparing schools (general helpers, carpenters, wlders, plumbers, electricians/master electrician, masons)
6/26/23
Pending OCD/GSA procurement
11967
Vehicle assets and manpower to assist with moving schools identified for double session
6/26/23
Mission declined by GUNG-still open
12020
Assessment of schools with partial/complete outage of power (15 schools)
6/29/23
CLOSED
12121
Electrical power restoration/master electrician to assess electrical damage to school infrastructure
7/10/23
GUNG-Red Horse unable to support/GPA/DPW Not able to assist
12160
Electrical power restoration/electrical assessment of UPIES
7/26/23
GPA investigated and assessed and provided UPES with work clearance to replace CTs and test secondary lines into school….SOW for work was uploaded and pending response from OCD/UPIES is still without power/estimated costs of CT cabinet provided by CIP uploaded to ticket
12166
Tree cutting support for all 41 schools (6 schools still pending support for trees that were unsafe for the GUNG and school staff to address)
7/28/23
Open-no response
12169
Collapsed sewer line repair needed at JRMS
8/01/23
No response
12172
Backhoe and operator to assist with survey debris removal
8/03/23
Response from DPW clarifying request-still open
12178
A&E Services for 40 schools but immediate focus on AJMS and TES/exposed repair on 2nd floor
8/10/23
Open