Due to its high demand and with ongoing shipping delays across the globe, Guam is experiencing a shortage of school uniforms.
“We are waiting on some of the shipment,” according to Ginos, a retail store for school uniforms. “The shipment is coming back.”
Royal Bics is another school uniform vendor for the Guam Department of Education and is in the same situation as Ginos.
“Due to high demand and shipment delays, we ran out of uniforms in late June, early July,” an employee for Bics shared with The Guam Daily Post. “(We) ordered and should come in by mid-October.”
GDOE’s first day of classes for thousands of public school students was on Wednesday, Aug. 10.
With this setback, students won’t be punished, interim GDOE spokeswoman Michelle Franquez told the Post.
“Students won’t be penalized,” said Franquez. “It’s not the first time there are uniform shortages.”
Usually students with an understandable excuse are given some leniency and ample time to get their uniforms.
The shipment of uniforms should be arriving Friday and next week, Gino’s added.