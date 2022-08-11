Thousands of public school students filled up buses, hallways, and classrooms as the start of a new school year for the Guam Department of Education kicked off on Wednesday, islandwide.
“We’re really excited to have our students back face-to-face,” said Joe Sanchez, GDOE deputy superintendent of curriculum and instruction. “We are expecting challenges here and there and we don’t know exactly what those are but things are looking like they're going to go smoothly. … With the feedback that we got from the schools is that we’re ready to open and we’re excited to start the new school year.”
It was the first time all GDOE students attended classes in-person since school year 2019-2020, the same year the global COVID-19 pandemic arrived on the island’s shores.
As of Aug. 1, the island’s largest school system has nearly 100 unfilled teaching positions.
A protocol has been implemented, dubbed Operation Guardian, to address the teacher shortages, Sanchez told The Guam Daily Post.
“We met with our principals yesterday, we gave them a briefing on what’s called Operation Guardian II,” he said. ”We’re sending out central office staff to schools who may need staffing assistance or just need help for the first couple of days. We’ve pretty much tried to identify all the different barriers that are going to give us some challenges in the next few weeks but we believe we have those covered.”
It’s the same function that supported the lack of staff on campuses when Guam experienced the Omicron surge earlier this year.
Meanwhile, students were greeted by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on the first day of classes Wednesday at Jose Rios Middle School in Piti.
“I think it’s really great,” said Leon Guerrero. “I think face-to-face learning is the most impactful way of teaching and we worked hard to get to this point and in terms of controlling the pandemic and again this is just another sign for us as a community that we are returning to some normalcy in our lives. I’m really excited about the first day of school. I’m looking forward to some great things for our children. I’d just like to welcome back to school, enjoy the year and let’s learn a lot.”