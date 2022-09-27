The family of the student that vandalized property last Friday at George Washington High School in Mangilao could be appearing in court as a result of his actions, the Guam Department of Education told The Guam Daily Post.
A video shared with the Post, which was also circulated widely on social media and chat groups showed a student of GWHS, apparently filmed and accompanied by other pupils, using a large rock to break one of the school’s toilets.
Three students were identified and dealt with by GWHS administrators, according to Erika Cruz, GDOE deputy superintendent of operations.
“The only information that I can provide is that the students were disciplined accordingly,” said Cruz. “Students were identified by the school administrator on the same day that the incident happened. The three disciplined were the one recording, the one that threw the rock, and the last one who looked out by the door to see if there were any adults around.”
The cost of the damage was unavailable as of Monday afternoon, she noted.
“I don’t know the cost exactly but, definitely, the toilet is unrepairable and it has to be replaced,” Cruz said. “Typically we ask the parents to replace the broken items.”
A dare made by his peers is what prompted him to damage the toilet, she shared with the Post.
“Basically it was just a dare for the student to do it,” Cruz said. “His friends dared the student to do it.”
The Guam Police Department was contacted, she added.
“We reported it to GPD,” Cruz said. “GPD will forward the incident to the attorney general's office. Then, the attorney general will take the family to court and there will be a resolution.”