The Guam Department of Education will be wrapping up the second session of Eskuelan Puengi night school when students return from Christmas break, and according to officials more than 80% of the students are expected to pass their classes.
During the first semester of the school year, GDOE officials estimated that students were failing at least one subject in school - doubling the failure rate and need for student interventional support.
Eskuelan Puengi, an after-school program, was designed to help high school students get on track for graduation. It was offered a semester earlier to provide students with additional opportunities to meet graduation requirements.
“The second session of EP is almost done, it completes in January,” said Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Joseph Sanchez.
During the first session, 994 high school students voluntarily enrolled in the program.
“The numbers increased a little bit from the first session so we are looking at 1,400 students, which is good and comparable to our regular spring session,” Sanchez said.
High school students were able to earn one credit over two sessions this past semester. But there is potential to earn more in the spring semester.
“For the second semester we are able to expand. If there’s a need to expand we are providing other opportunities for more students to earn as much as two credits," Sanchez said.
With the second session nearing completion, The Guam Daily Post asked Sanchez how many high school students are back on track for graduation. While the passing rate for Eskuelan Puengi is high, Sanchez said they have to wait for final grades for the first semester.
“That’s one of the topics to discuss with administrators, what do the tracks look like for this upcoming graduation, so I will have better numbers … Wednesday.” Sanchez said. "When grades are finalized for first semester, we will have a better idea of passing rates at all grades."
GDOE envisioned a robust after-school program at each of the 41 public schools, and while the department has the money and the student interest, it doesn’t have the teachers.
Employees in the after-school programs have to be willing to teach outside of regular school hours, and garnering interested teachers has proven to be a challenge.
Because of the lack of instructors, GDOE was not able to offer after-school programs such as ASPIRE in eight elementary schools and two middle schools.
In schools that were able to offer the after-school programs, middle school enrollment had minimal participation with only 162 students, while elementary was a little over 1,090 students.
Parents are encouraged to contact their child’s respective schools for more information regarding enrollment in after-school programs for the second semester.