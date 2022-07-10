The community is invited to check out the Department of Education Summer Fair 2022 next weekend.
Organized by GDOE's Division of Curriculum & Instruction, the fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 16 at the Agana Shopping Center.
The fair will "exhibit and demonstrate Summer School Learning and Strategies designed to address learning loss as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic, in the elementary and middle schools as well as high school credit recovery," according to the GDOE press release.
Attendees will have the chance to explore various activities involving reading and math strategies, STEM robotics/engineering/sciences, modern and cultural dance, sustainable gardening, PBS University, and digital applications. The fair will also feature performances by GDOE teachers and students as well as a Zumba energizer.
For more information, contact David Camacho at davccamacho@gdoe.net, or Felix Chaco at fachaco@gdoe.net.