Summer school starts in June and the Guam Department of Education has more than just academics planned for students.
The focus of the GDOE summer school program is literacy and math, but according to GDOE Deputy Superintendent Joseph Sanchez, “That doesn’t mean though that they are just going to stay in class and read all day and do math. We are asking teachers to really make it engaging where you can integrate a lot of other activities into the reading and literacy classes.”
To make it fun for students the summer school curriculum will incorporate STEM activities.
“Some schools will be electing to do their robotics program over the summer. As well as we are going to be using some of our digital resources, MobyMax and IXL. Those are online resources that allow students to practice their reading and math skills,” Sanchez said.
But, students won't spend the entire day in front of a computer either. Since it's summer, Sanchez said students will be spending time outdoors.
“We are being very conscious about the fact that we don’t want them in front of a computer screen all day. The idea is this is summer so we want them to get outside do some activities in the fields,” Sanchez said.
Part of the outdoor activities will include gardening.
“We have a gardening program that we are partnering with the Food and Nutrition office who are doing the farm and table gardens in some of our schools, so we are trying to expand that to all schools,” he said.
Currently the farm-to-table school garden program is part of the pre-kindergarten program at GDOE elementary schools. Sanchez said they are looking at expanding that program to all elementary grade levels.
“If possible the middle schools and high schools as well,” Sanchez said.
Schools with existing farm to table gardens will be able to expand their gardens. While schools without gardens can start planting seeds.
“We’re prepared to provide them with those resources. We have been communicating with our Food and Nutrition folks on that project,” Sanchez said. “We are really trying to make it not just engaging, but getting them out of the classroom in addition to the traditional literacy and computer work that we do during the regular school year,” Sanchez said.
Registration for the summer school program is ongoing. Parents interested in enrolling their child should contact their child’s respective school.
Summer school for elementary and middle school students begins June 13 and ends July 22. The summer school program for high school students will end a week later.