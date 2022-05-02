After a decade of service, Jon Fernandez is stepping down from his position as superintendent of the Guam Department of Education.
On Monday, GDOE released a statement regarding the superintendent’s intent to resign providing a 60-day notice to the Guam Education Board and the public.
Fernandez first took the helm in July, 2012, making him the longest serving superintendent the department has had and also the longest serving chief state school officer in the nation.
In a May 1 letter to the GEB, Fernandez told the board, “As I complete my tenth year of service at the helm of the Guam Department of Education (GDOE), I also believe that the time must come for new leadership to build upon the progress made and to take the department to the next level of achievement and improvement. Our children deserve this.”
Under Fernandez’s leadership, GDOE has improved academic standards, increased parent stakeholder engagement, launched an educator wage study and guided the department through the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on education.
Fernandez did not specifically cite his reasons for his departure, the letter to the board noted a need for some much needed rest.
“When the time comes, I look forward to getting some personal time to get some much needed rest, regain my health, and be with my family as we begin a new chapter as well,” Fernandez said.
Despite his impending departure he assured the board that GDOE is poised to take a giant leap ahead with COVID-19 federal resources funneling into the department and GEB’s approval of the 5-year State Strategic Plan.
Fernandez said he looks forward to handing the torch to other and provided reassurance that he would use the final weeks with the department to get some critical matters done.
“These include finalizing a higher pay proposal for teachers and staff, initiating the process to select the company that will build a new Simon Sanchez High School, bringing this school year to a successful end so we can celebrate our graduates, and working with the GEB on an effective transition prior to the start of School Year 2022-2023,” Fernandez said.
In conclusion, Fernandez thanked the community, GDOE employees and students.
“Thank you also to the many hardworking and dedicated employees of GDOE as well as our families and community partners,” Fernandez said, "Finally, I want to extend my heartfelt appreciation to the students of Guam...past, present and future. You are the dreamers in our community, the caretakers of our history and our heritage, and the builders of a better island and a better world. My time here has been worthwhile and rewarding because of you.”