GDOE teacher hiring underway

The start of the new school year is less than five weeks away and the Guam Department of Education is working to ensure that it has enough teachers and support staff to welcome 80% of its student population back to campus.
“We received all the requests from the schools regarding the supports that are needed. Of course, the first priority is hiring teachers to fill our teaching positions,” said Superintendent Jon Fernandez.
This upcoming school year the department has decided to provide parents with two options for instruction: face-to-face or online learning.
This means that the department must have enough teachers to support both models of instruction.
“There's about 15% of our enrollment that signed up for online learning, everyone else is in face-to-face instruction. So for those online students, schools were working together to make sure they have enough teachers to support those students on their own or whether or not they needed to work with other schools to help support the number of online students they had,” Fernandez said.
According to Fernandez, the high schools and middle schools have asserted that they are able to support the program in-house because student enrollment in online learning is higher at those grade levels. But at the elementary level, schools will be working together.
“My understanding is that the regional online model is being put in place for the participating schools at the elementary level so that schools can work together to put together an online team that will teach those students who signed up for online,” Fernandez said.
The issue at the elementary grade level is a lack of online students.
“When you don’t have a full class of online students, you’re unable to dedicate one teacher to that class. What we are needing to do is combine the online students to a full class, so that we can dedicate a full teacher to the students,” Fernandez said.
Fernandez didn't have the exact number of teacher positions that need to be filled for on-campus and online instruction, but said the hiring process is underway with interviews being conducted.
Additional staff are also being hired in light of safety and social distancing measures on campus, but Fernandez said he would like to first take care of those already in their ranks.
“We have an existing number of teacher assistants that are already part of our school system, we are trying to make sure that they are all taken cared of so that they can continue smoothly, then the additional personnel will be added on top of that,” Fernandez said.