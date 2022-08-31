Public school employees removed loose cement pieces around F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School in Yigo, following part of a ceiling falling onto a campus walkway.
A reader shared with The Guam Daily Post a photo of the concrete debris on the ground. Information shared with Post claimed the chunk broke off around 4 p.m., after students were dismissed from classes for the day.
The incident came two days after a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck the island.
The Guam Education Board initially released a short response regarding the matter.
“GDOE is aware of this situation and will assess tomorrow,” said Mary Okada, GEB vice chair. “They will provide an update afterwards.”
Okada could not confirm what and when it happened, and whether a student or employee was physically hurt.
“I do not know what time. We should have a report tomorrow,” she said.
But the potential risk to students and staff is concerning at least one parent, who has a son attending classes at the school.
“All we hear about during elections is how great everything is, but our families know we are struggling with the same old issues,” said Darrel “Chris Malafunkshun” Barnett, long time media personality, who’s currently seeking a seat in the 37th Guam Legislature. “School facilities are in many cases beyond repair and we see here our schools are literally falling down around our students. We need our leaders to face the reality our children do, maybe then we’ll see real changes where they matter most.”
Acting GDOE Superintendent Francis Santos is expected to visit the Home of the Hawks Thursday morning to survey the problem.
"Our maintenance crews are currently at FBLG assessing the damages caused by the earthquake. Additionally, they are currently there removing loose cement from the ceiling. Maintenance crews will be there again tomorrow to continue assessment and removal of loose cement," GDOE Deputy Superintendent of Operations Erika Cruz told The Guam Daily Post.