GDOE to get 'basic' monkeypox guidance

While the island's single recorded case of monkeypox remains isolated, public school staff can expect to receive an elementary-level primer on the disease.
The virus' arrival on Guam was confirmed Monday, Sept. 12 by the Office of the Governor and Department of Public Health and Social Services.
Monkeypox spreads through close, personal, skin-to-skin contact, which can also be contracted after touching objects and surfaces previously touched by an infected person.
Education officials from the island’s public school system shared with The Guam Daily Post that it isn’t so confident about dealing with the virus, when asked if the Guam Department of Education is geared up to address the disease.
“I don't know,” responded Erika Cruz, GDOE deputy superintendent of operations. “What we typically do is follow Public Health guidance. (Officials from DPHSS) have not contacted us to provide any guidance relative to monkeypox and how to deal with it. We are in the field of education. We rely on the health officials to provide us the guidance to keep our employees and students safe. We haven’t gotten any guidance but we typically follow guidance and executive orders on how to proceed with operations. It's new to Guam. Are any of us ready to address this?”
GDOE did confirm that Dr. Hoa Nguyen, of American Medical Center, previously provided an overview of monkeypox to its school nurses in August.
“Our nurses were briefed during their monthly training by Dr. Hoa Nguyen from American Medical Center,” Cruz said.
The 11 slides prepared by Dr. Nguyen and given to GDOE included facts, signs and symptoms, diagnosis, therapeutics, and the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data on the transmission of monkeypox.
The virus is self-limited and can last up to two to four weeks. Its fatality rate is 3.6%. The presentation displays that the latest data from CDC shows a majority of the cases occur in people 18-44 years old.
"We had provided general guidance in past news releases, including the most recent one from Gov. Leon Guerrero on Monday. Prevention messages on monkeypox is on our DPHSS social media. We will share basic sanitation information and signs and symptoms with (GDOE),” DPHSS stated when contacted by the Post.
The department's latest reports state the single local case is a traveler who arrived on the island via a domestic flight. They are isolating and cooperating with health authorities, Post files state.
“Our territorial epidemiologist says the risk of spread is low and don't anticipate a spread since the person is isolating,” said Grace Bordallo, DPHSS program coordinator. “We are monitoring the person.”
DPHSS has disclosed that the island has 60 vials of monkeypox vaccines in local supply. The inventory is enough to offer complete vaccinations for 150 people. Because of the low numbers of doses, only a limited number of residents — mainly those exposed to the virus or in health care jobs — will be eligible to get a vaccine on Guam.