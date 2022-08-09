GDOE to implement easier learning management system

A new learning management system is being implemented by the Guam Department of Education this school year, dubbed Schoology, making it easier for students and teachers to access resources available to them.
GDOE hosted a two-day workshop on the system covering the priority standards, skills and topics for the new school year, which is slated to start on Wednesday, Aug. 10.
A learning management system helps teachers organize their resources for the different courses that they teach including lesson plans, student assignments and handouts.
“We finally did it,” said Joe Sanchez, GDOE deputy superintendent of curriculum and instruction. “We’re really excited it’s out because it took us about a year to get it. This is the online system that will be eventually replacing Google Classroom.”
Instead of Schoology, instructors used Goggle Classroom during prior school years.
The new system is less complicated, Sanchez told The Guam Daily Post.
“Now with the new learning management system, it allows teachers to collaborate more seamlessly with course materials and resources, they can manage grades better, and they're able to share lessons and assignments with their colleagues who teach the same course,” Sanchez said. “Google Classroom was very basic and didn't sync well with our student information system (PowerSchool). This meant teachers did have a lot of features to organize resources or transmit grades. They essentially had to manage and input grades separately.”
The system is funded by GDOE's consolidated grant.
This is in line with GDOE’s recently adopted five-year strategic plan, strengthening quality and instruction.