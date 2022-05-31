GDOE to keep students connected next school year with laptops, Mifi

This coming school year, all public school students will be headed back to the classroom and online learning will only be available under certain circumstances. But that doesn’t mean GDOE’s laptop inventory will be put in storage.
Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Joseph Sanchez said next school year, laptops will still be available for loan.
“Knock on wood, we never have to go through something like COVID-19 again in our lifetime. But, one thing the schools know is in the event of a shutdown for whatever reason, we may need to close schools. We want to be able to switch immediately to online instruction,” Sanchez said.
All schools should have a protocol in place for such an event.
Also, GDOE wants to help students without computers and internet access at home.
“Even though we don’t have online instruction we are also putting aside a number of laptops that can assist students who just don’t have access to the internet. Just access alone is already a resource that could be available to a lot of struggling families and if they feel it's something they can make use of we do have a number of laptops they can check out during school,” Sanchez said.
He said the process is kind of like checking out a library book. But because it’s not for online instruction, there may be stricter parameters to check out a laptop to ensure students and families take care of the equipment.
Internet
Of course, having a laptop at home with out internet connectivity won’t benefit anyone. With this in mind, GDOE will provide MiFi devices to students in need.
“We currently still have our regular MiFi contract in place for 3,600 students and teachers and we are going to continue to renew that for another year,” Sanchez said. “And we are also expanding it to 12,000 … we decided to go ahead and move forward with that project and retool the intent.”
The original intent was to be able to support distance learning during the pandemic, Sanchez said the retooled intent is in line with the rationale behind making laptops and internet service available to students.
School year 2022-23 may be the last year MiFi devices are available to students.
“Closer to when the school year is done, we will reevaluate if we want to extend for another year,” Sanchez said. “The good thing though that we are seeing is that a lot of families are returning the MiFis because they are getting their own internet connectivity. They’re either doing it through their phones or getting a provider.”
Inventory
The Guam Department of Education has 54,721 laptops in its inventory to include devices purchased for private, nonpublic and charter schools. Roughly 13,000 were loaned to GDOE students to support distance learning during the COVID-19 school closures over the last two school years.
GDOE must submit an inventory report to the U.S. Department of Education which oversees the federal funds used to purchase the laptops.
GDOE last reported 300 laptops were replaced under warranty, while 10 laptops were reported lost or damaged since COVID-19 started in 2020.
“We had a really good visit with our (U.S. Department of Education) folks at M.U Lujan (Elementary School). We were able to show them the laptops in the classrooms and laptops set aside for student distribution," Sanchez said. “They understand that it's a balancing act between providing the resource to the students who need it, which is really the purpose of the funding, while at the same time being responsible with the assets so that other students can utilize it. Or those particular students can use it for a longer period of time. So it's really a balancing act between those two considerations.”