GDOE to offer workshops for parents in July

In preparation for the upcoming school year, parent training sessions in July will be used as a pilot for what the Guam Department of Education would like to offer throughout the course of the school year.
“That was one of the major items during our strategic plan. When we got input from parents, the kind of engagement that they were asking for was really not just information or school policies. We had more parents asking for help with strategies they could use at home to support their kids,” said GDOE Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Joseph Sanchez.
In response GDOE has begun discussions on the development of training modules for parents.
“So that they can actually learn different types of strategies, and hopefully reinforce some of the things that are being taught during the regular year,” Sanchez said.
The pilot for the parent training sessions will be offered sometime in July, and will initially be held through the Zoom virtual platform.
“We are not sure if we are going to have in-person sessions just yet, since we are piloting Zoom sessions, they want us to also consider doing face-to-face sessions to see if parents come out,” Sanchez said.
Before GDOE starts training parents, the focus is on school administrators and staff.
“We have a safety conference coming up ... June 27, 28 and 29. We have the safety conference for school administrators and staff sponsored by Student Support Services and Special Education. There’s going to be a variety of trainings provided to participants,” Sanchez said.
He said details of the conference will be announced.
In the latter part of July, GDOE will also host the Principal’s Leadership Academy.
“The Principals Leadership Academy is really bringing the school administrators and school teams together in terms of giving them a chance to work through the DOE Strategic Plan and align all the school improvement plans to the DOE plan,” Sanchez said.
School year 2022-2023 is a big year for GDOE as it's the first year that the new State Strategic Plan will be implemented. Sanchez said GDOE will spend much of its summer getting ready for implementation.
Teachers will be called in for training before the first week of the school year. The training sessions are still being scheduled.