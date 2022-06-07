The Guam Department of Education won’t be amending its fiscal 2023 budget request – an issue raised during the legislative budget hearing last month.
The question was posed by senators in light of the executive branch approval last month of a 20% across-the-board raise for educators and an additional pay differential of 10% for assistant principals and 15% for principals.
GDOE submitted its fiscal 2023 request for $268.3 million. Out of the total, GDOE requested $227.5 million for personnel costs. For filled positions alone, GDOE needs $213.2 million, but that number does not include the estimated $30 million cost of the educator pay raises.
Some of the senators had asked where the money for pay raises would come from and how it would be sustained.
Guam Education Board Chairman Mark Mendiola said some senators are addressing the funding issue.
“I think they answered the question because they came up with two bills to get the $30 million,” Mendiola said. “And I agree that’s their role, their responsibility to find the money, they made the commitment to do it and they are going to have to take that out to the committee and ensure that this pay increase is sustainable.”
Two senators introduced a new bill on May 12, to pay for the raises next year. Sen. Telena Nelson, chairperson of the legislative committee on education, and Sen. Joe San Agustin, the appropriations chair, are proposing to use $30 million in General Fund revenue in fiscal 2023 to fund "the increased pay schedule for school teachers and school administrators that fall within the educator pay plan,” Post files state.
It's unclear what government of Guam agencies or services will do without $30 million if the GDOE educator pay raises come from GovGuam's main purse – the General Fund.
Bill 305-36 also requires GDOE to submit a report to the speaker on the "cumulative amount of payments" made through the legislative authorization.
The bill has yet to be referred to the education or budget-writing legislative committee.
GDOE is awaiting word from the U.S. Department of Education on whether American Rescue Plan funds can provide the $10 million needed to pay out the raise until the end of the budget year or through Sept. 30. If approved, GDOE will still need to identify local funds to pay the costs up front and then wait to be reimbursed by the federal government.