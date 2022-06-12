There were 1,860 Guam Department of Education graduates this school year - an increase from last year’s total graduating class but still lower than numbers seen in previous years.
But it’s also better than the 1,600 to 1,700 students that GDOE was anticipating would need credit recovery courses. That estimate is based on the number of students who, at the start of the school year, were lacking credits needed to graduate, Joe Sanchez GDOE deputy superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction said.
"Although we’re happy with the (graduation) numbers, we do know there were still a number of students who were effected by (the COVID-19 pandemic). And I think it would be naive of us to say there was no impact," he said. “So we had a good number of students who participated in Eskuelan Puenge that allowed a lot of them to earn the credits they needed to graduate."
Eskuelan Puenge, or night school, is typically run once a year. But GDOE in an effort to help seniors earn credits so they can walk with their class held fall and spring sessions of the program. Each session had about 1,500 students “which is more than most years,” Sanchez said.
“I attribute a lot of that to the students and the teachers because they really worked hard,” Sanchez said.
He noted that on top of credit recovery students still had to do well in their regular school day.
According to Deputy Superintendent Erika Cruz, the numbers of graduates by school are:
• Southern High School - 290
• J.P. Torres Success Academy - 39
• John F. Kennedy High School - 312
• Tiyan High School - 190
• Okkodo High School - 407
• Simon Sanchez High School - 331.
• George Washington High School - 291.
That’s an increase compared to the 1,621 graduates that comprised the Class of 2021.
But it’s still a drop compared to previous years, based on data compiled in the Annual State of Public Education Report:
• 2020-2021: 1,621
• 2019-2020: 1,893
• 2018-2019: 1,948
• 2017-2018: 2,073
• 2016-2017: 2,054
• 2015-2016: 1,945
• 2014-2015: 1,964
• 2013-2014: 1,873
• 2012-2013: 1,770
• 2011-2012: 1,768
Sanchez said the numbers also reflect challenges faced in the last three school years, after COVID-19 landed in Guam in the second half of school year 2019-2020.
According to the 2020 ASPER, the 2019-2020 numbers reflect the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In March 2020, Guam was placed on a Islandwide Public Health Emergency lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This caused all schools to cease operations until the end of the school year,” according to the report. Education officials adopted a policy to allow students to receive their third quarter grades as their final grade.
The data on graduation and drop out rates, which would take into account student population, the number of students who withdrew or transferred out of high school, and other factors, are still being crunched.
GDOE officials previously estimated that dropout rates have doubled. Last November, education officials said home visits revealed that 16% of students 18 years old and above didn’t want to return to school.
Sanchez said the lessons learned in the last three school years during the pandemic and the credit recovery programs administered are helping to shape curriculum and programs moving forward.
"With graduation kind of being the flag ship activity, we're focusing on ensuring that our students are progressing from grade to grade not just in terms of progression but also in terms of gaining the skills needed in the next grade and, for the graduating students, ensure they have the skills needed to be successful in the real world," Sanchez added.
The credit recovery programs were funded through a combination of the Consolidated Grant and American Rescue Plan funds, both from U.S. Department of Education.