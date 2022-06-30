The Guam Department of Education's internet support for students and families will be paused effective July 1.
The Providing Access To Homes Program has been available through a MiFi device from IT&E, however, GDOE is working with another service provider to set it up.
"Services will be discontinued for approximately one week," according to a press release. "Once distribution plans have been agreed upon, families will be informed on dates and locations for distribution."
The program is made possible through funding administered by the U.S. Department of Education – American Rescue Plan to Outlying Areas, administered locally through the GDOE Federal Programs Division.
Parents can contact their children's respective schools for more information, or contact Michelle Camacho at (671) 300-1347 or send an email to mmcamacho@gdoe.net.