GDOL’s OSHA team ‘best in region’

The faces of the staff at the Guam Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) On-site Consultation Service beamed with joy as their hard work and dedication paid off.
Region IX OSHA paid a visit to GDOL and left, noting that Guam’s local OSHA On-site Consultation Program is the “best in the region.”
Region IX OSHA Safety and Health Compliance Officer Eric Christensen visited Guam last Wednesday and Thursday to conduct a biennial review of the local office’s operations and practices.
A news release from GDOL noted that Christensen gave high remarks to the local office after examining case files and records.
He “found them to be impeccable, well-written, and organized," even noting that Guam is “the best in the region,” said Janela Carrera, GDOL spokeswoman. “Christensen added that the OSHA On-site Consultation team goes above and beyond to get the job done.”
The review humbled GDOL Director David Dell’Isola who said it speaks volumes about the hard work and dedication of his team to ensure safety in the workplace.
”Our OSHA consultation team is meticulous, knowledgeable, and competent, and their exemplary work deserves this type of recognition,” Dell’Isola said.
The positive review is a big step forward for GDOL in maintaining good standing, a task that the department previously fell short.
“When I came back into office, the OSHA On-Site Consultation Services was in high-risk status. The governor assisted us with our staffing needs, which allowed us to commit more resources and training to this program, and within a year we were removed from high-risk status, giving us better access to federal funding and grants,” Dell’Isola said.
Carrera said, “Christensen praised the OSHA On-site Consultation team and thanked them for identifying numerous potential worksite hazards, saying he has no doubt the Guam team is 'making a difference.' He expressed his full confidence in the team’s ability to continue to maintain the high standards they have set for the next OSHA Region IX program review.”