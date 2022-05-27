Even as Guam Education Board members acknowledged the sometimes bumpy road over the last decade, they also commended outgoing Department of Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez on the work he's done.
Fernandez, at the beginning of the month, announced that he submitted his resignation letter to the Guam Education Board. On Tuesday, the board formally accepted the resignation.
“The impact that he made to the students, the employees, staff, teachers, administrators is proof that he’s the best superintendent that GDOE has ever had,” GEB member Maria Gutierrez said at the monthly meeting.
“And he has done a wonderful job; we cried, we laughed and we criticized each other but then in my heart I hope that we find someone that can fill his shoes."
Gutierrez accompanied Fernandez as he took his final tours of the island’s 41 public schools, bidding a last farewell to students, administrators and school staff.
Fernandez said he's stepping down for personal reasons. He handed in his resignation letter May 2 after a year of weighing the decision. July 15 will be his last day with the department after 10 years at the helm of the island's public education department.
“I didn’t want to accept it when I read it," Peter Alexis Ada said to Fernandez during the meeting. "But I understand where you are coming from. The U.S. Department of Education even recognized that in the United States most superintendents resign within a short period of time. You lasted 10 years. So when the vote comes I will accept it with the deepest reservations.”
Ada joked about the search that brought Fernandez on board as they are now in search for a new superintendent.
“How they found you, I don’t know. You submitted an application … but if I could recall, education was not you forté," Ada said. "Maybe that’s what we need, somebody who is outside of education who can look at education in every aspect."
Ada commended Fernandez for his leadership and guidance through the pandemic.
“In closing I don’t want to accept your resignation and maybe I’ll do that, I’ll vote no,” Ada joked.
But in the end, he and other GEB members voted to accept Fernandez’s resignation.
“I wish you well in your future endeavors, to you, your wife and your children. And for allowing us to have the opportunity for a good portion of your time," said GEB Chairman Mark Mendiola. "Because I think the department is a lot better off and we’ve built the framework which we can improve and to work on, that it's possible to have the longest serving superintendent in the nation that can work hand-in-hand with a public education board."