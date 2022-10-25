Nine island residents are seeking six elected seats on the Guam Education Board.
With the 2022 general election 14 days away, The Guam Daily Post wanted to get a better understanding of what are candidates' top priorities, if elected.
The GEB oversees the leadership of the island’s public school system and the largest government of Guam agency: the Guam Department of Education.
Facility and infrastructure maintenance, special education, parent, student and teacher support, as well as expanding educational youth programs were some of the issues board member hopefuls would like to address come January.
Ada
Peter Alecxis Diaz Ada, 72, of Barrigada, has been on the board for 36 years.
He told the Post that he’d like to increase programs for special needs students.
“Children with special needs need much more services if we only had staff who are certified,” said Ada, who is No. 1 on the ballot. “I remembered The No Child Left Behind passed by the U.S. Congress. If we aren't able to find someone on island, then let's recruit from off island if that's what it takes. We need to assist the administration in hiring more specialized staff to assist facilities and maintenance.”
He added, “We have to find ways to reduce the number of students dropping off from high school."
An average of 250 students in the past five years have dropped out, according to Ada.
“We've got to do something,” he said.
Okada
Mary A.Y. Okada, Ed.D., 58, who hails from Ordot-Chalan Pago, is completing her first two-year term.
She shared a few problems that she’d like to tackle if reelected.
“There are several issues that need to be addressed,” said Okada, who’s No. 2 on the ballot and the current president of the Guam Community College. “However, each of them requires financial resources. In order to provide a conducive learning environment and upgrades to our aging facilities, fiscal stability is needed. Most importantly is ensuring that students are successful. With the adoption of the GDOE strategic plan, we can monitor the goals and objectives in a systematic way, providing a framework and capturing data that supports student learning.”
Santos
Joseph Cruz Santos, 60, from Dededo, is seeking a seat on the GEB for the first time.
As a planner by profession, he said that he wants to address the deteriorating conditions of public school campuses.
“I have seen GDOE’s public schools continue to remain in great disrepair,” said Cruz, who is No. 3 on the ballot. “I want to be in the board to set policies as it relates to facilities planning with hopes that proper guidance is provided so our students, teachers, employees and parents are educated in a heathy and safe environment.”
Additionally, Cruz said he “wants to ensure (compliance with) the (Every Child is Entitled to an Adequate Public Education Act). ... In short, our precious students and employees must feel safe to teach and learn in the best environment that we can provide.”
Gutierrez
Maria Atalig Gutierrez, who is a resident of Tamuning, has been sitting on the GEB since 2013.
If reelected, Gutierrez wants to ensure the recently adopted five-year state strategic plan by the GEB for GDOE is executed to its full potential.
“I will continue to engage the stakeholders to ensure the recently approved five-year state strategic plan is implemented according to its true spirit and good intentions,” said Gutierrez, who’s No. 4 on the ballot. “Many stakeholders’ voices were heard and many opinions were considered in the development of the plan – all for the good of the students.”
Sablan
Angel Reyes Sablan, 67, of Yigo, is a first-time candidate for the GEB.
Sablan shared that school facility issues is one of the main problems he’d like to address.
“My main issue would be the condition of our schools and the environment our teachers, students, administrators, and staff face every day,” said Sablan, who is No. 5 on the ballot and the current executive director of the Mayors’ Council of Guam. “I will demand accountability in fulfilling the Every Child is Entitled to an Adequate Public Education Act which has been the governing public law since 2005. Our educational system and everyone involved in it deserve nothing less.”
McNinch
Ron McNinch, 58, hails from Mangilao, was appointed to serve on the GEB, since 2016.
He would like to expand educational programs to support the youth.
“I have been appointed three times,” said McNinch, who’s No. 6 on the ballot. “I am running because I have a lot of programs to share with our youth. The main issue I want to address on the school board is the high school to vocation or college bridge. I want young people to have a path to the future. I also want to increase programming for pre-K children. I have served for five years on the (National Association of Education Boards) and I have a lot to share.”
Camacho
Raenate Santos Camacho, 31, from Mongmong-Toto-Maite, is another first-time candidate for GEB that would like to support parents and students.
“I am a fellow parent helping my children navigate a post-pandemic education, a former student who endured the impacts of dilapidated school facilities and the repercussions of school closures and double sessions, a community member concerned about the impacts of shifting students, teachers, staff, and administration to a completely different campus in the middle of the school year, and a former GDOE employee who recognizes that such abrupt shifts can influence negative outcomes in student conduct, safety, and learning. I want to bring my experiences, past and current, to be a voice for the students, parents and staff.
Advocating for parents, Camacho, who is No. 8 on the ballot said, “concerns about safety, education quality, and new setbacks facing their children. Parents also want their children to have access to after-school clubs, sports, and other enrichment programs. I intend to be an advocate for equal access to opportunities for everyone.”
Ulloa
Elaine Duenas Ulloa, 56, of Agana Heights is running for the first time for a seat on GEB “to support teachers and students first.”
As a public school teacher of 30 years, Ulloa said, “I will support teachers and students first. If given the opportunity, a seat on the education board, I will ensure that the teachers and students are kept as the top priority in decision making.”
Ulloa, who is No. 9 on the ballot, said she believes if teachers are supported and listened to, the children enrolled in public schools "will win."
“I would like to build an open-door policy with teachers, students, and parents to collaborate on any issues they find that needs to be addressed," she said. "An example would be to remove the many added assignments to teachers that take away from their actual duty of teaching. As for the students, I would ensure that they get the necessary support, materials and supplies that are due to them in a timely manner.”
The Post did not hear back from Lourdes Mendiola Benavente, who is No. 7 on the general election ballot, as of press time.