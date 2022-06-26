The search is on for the next superintendent of education, and there are some extra qualifications that Guam Education Board members are hoping applicants will possess.
The minimum qualifications for the superintendent position are stated in 17 GCA section 3104, according to GEB vice chairwoman Mary Okada, and those requirements will not be modified.
"Those requirements are in there, bachelor’s degree in education, public administration or a related field,” Okada said. “No. 2, five years of experience within education leadership, public administration management or related field and be of moral character and no convictions of a felony of any kind.”
But, there are other skills and expertise the board hopes the next superintendent will possess.
“Minimum preferred qualification that is being offered here as a consideration is a doctorate in educational leadership or related field, or doctorate in nursing or certified public accountant,” Okada said.
Board members have said they would like a candidate to possess skills necessary to oversee various projects within the department.
Outgoing Superintendent Jon Fernandez' last day is July 15. That's also the deadline for applications, according to GEB members. The position was announced a little over a week ago. GEB members do plan to appoint an interim or hire an acting superintendent while they work to bring a new superintendent on board.
Beyond minimum requirements
GEB member Maria Gutierrez previously expressed wanting to ensure the next superintendent has qualifications to help oversee the construction of the new Simon Sanchez High School. Others noted the success of outgoing superintendent Fernandez, whose forte is not education - but accounting.
These minimum preferred requirements are not deal breakers.
“Minimum preferred is not absolute, all it does is alert the board that the candidate possess one of these additional qualifications. It is not a selective factor which is absolute, but is a preferred qualification,” Okada said.
She said the successful applicant will be responsible to the board to execute policies concerning the Guam Department of Education and to inform the education board of the school districts' operations.
The superintendent also serves as the state chief education officer for island representation with the U.S. Department of Education.