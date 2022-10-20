The search for the new superintendent of education of the island’s public school system has hit a snag, as the search subcommittee of the Guam Education Board is seeking clarification on a legal matter.
Members of the GEB and Guam Department of Education leaders were scheduled to get an update on the search Tuesday at GDOE’s headquarters in Tiyan, Barrigada.
But a personnel issue arose.
“So it was on our agenda,” said Mark Mendiola, the chair of the GEB. “We ran into a personnel issue and so we went into executive session. There was a legal question that needs to be answered. We wanted our legal team to provide a response in order for us to move forward.”
No time frame has been set as to when GEB will hear back from the legal team, he said.
“They mentioned that they are noting to need to do some research and get back to us,” Mendiola said. “We asked for a legal opinion and we’re waiting for that opinion to come back to see for the search for the next superintendent.”
It is now unclear whether a new person will be selected to be at the helm of the island’s largest government of Guam agency by the board's initial goal of November.
“Obviously, there has been things that has popped up since we established that timeline,” Mendiola said. “Our hope is to just follow everything legally and procedurally to ensure that these candidates are clear as to what the next expectations are.”
After GEB receives clarity from its attorneys, Mendiola told The Guam Daily Post that interviews for superintendent will be conducted.
“So, once we hear from the legal team, then we will go on to the next stage which is interviewing,” he said.
According to Post files, those considered qualified for the position will then move on to the next phase of the job search, which is an interview by board members.
Then, each GEB member will be able to nominate the interviewee of their choice to be superintendent of GDOE at next month’s board meeting.
Nominated candidates will need to garner six votes from GEB members in order to be hired.
GEB extended the application deadline due to the absence of board nominations for superintendent. The first screening period was closed for the position on July 15, according to Post files.