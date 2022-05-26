GEB to consider keeping pilot electives for middle and high school curriculum

The Guam Department of Education piloted five courses this school year, which could become electives for middle school and high school students.
Herbaculture, intermediate and advanced robotics, and Guam law and citizenship were offered as pilot courses at the middle school level. Honors organic chemistry and honors geometry concluded the pilot period at the high school level.
“It gives (students) other opportunities to challenge themselves in other ways. Many times students don’t have those opportunities anywhere but by offering them in schools, they can explore and find out their strengths and build on that,” said Sylvia Calvo, coordinator for GDOE's College, Career, Civic Engagement and Life Readiness, about the pilot courses.
During an instructional and academic support committee work session recently, Guam Education Board member, Fely Angel voiced support for the initiative.
Board member wants them 'green-lighted'
Even before the discussion began on each pilot course, an impressed Angel noted that if it was up to her, the pilot courses would be green-lighted.
“I would say if I would represent the board, all of those classes that you intend to be electives – they will be approved. The reason for that is that those are really enriching student activities honoring their leadership skills and how they are going to approach life as they move on to another level of education,” Angel said.
“They are definitely working towards preparing the students to go into high school. With these kinds of courses offered in middle school, our kids will be able to do many things.’’
They will have a strong foundation in math, science and technology, Calvo said. “Who knows? Maybe they’ll take it further to make careers out of them. It’s very exciting to have these classes.”
The teachers who led the pilot programs at their schools provided an overview to education officials.
Gardening has been part of students' learning within a science class.
“We’ve been doing gardening in school for seven years now – even before this course was brought up to the board. We were already doing gardening as an extension to our science. We call it our outdoor lab,” said Bonifacio Urbano, who taught the herbaculture pilot course at Jose Rios Middle School.
Enticing students to explore technology skills
Intermediate and advanced robotics courses were also offered at Untalan Middle School and Benavente Middle school.
“Those are very good courses too, I think they keep enticing our students to explore their technology and engineering skills ... It’s really a good preparation for them to go to high school and eventually college because that’s our aim for students to attend college,” Angel said.
At Oceanview Middle School, Rebecca Meno tackled learning about behaviors through a Guam law and citizenship course which began in the school year 2019-2020.
Her students learned about challenging behaviors, what others are doing to address the behavior, and behavioral data collected at the school to create short public service announcements for fellow students.
As part of the class, students recorded a message for upcoming eighth-graders that vaping is a problem and students should avoid it, Mero said.
Students in the class also learned about the judicial and legislative branches and how Guam laws are made and enforced.
Organic chemistry in high school
At the high school level, a geometry honors class was offered at Simon Sanchez High School while an organic chemistry honors course was piloted at Okkodo High School.
“It’s perfect for our students because our students are looking to pursue the medical field. Not only do they have the option to take human anatomy but also the option to take organic chemistry which is needed ... and also required for the University of Guam if they take the nursing program,” Okkodo High teacher Tricia Togawa said.
Each of the proposed elective courses would not cost GDOE much to offer to students.
Most of the schools are able to offer the proposed electives without any additional costs. "It would just require teachers who are willing to offer it and with the support of school administration, they can gather the resources to offer it to their students,” Calvo said.
Committee members will bring it before the board as a whole, where it will be acted upon. The adoption of the elective classes into GDOE’s curriculum is on the agenda for the GEB’s June monthly meeting.