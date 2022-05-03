GEC intends to award early voting site contract to Westin Resort Guam

The Guam Election Commission on Monday said it intends to award an office space lease contract to The Westin Resort Guam in Tumon as the site for early voting in this year's primary and general elections.
The actual contract award, however, hinges on whether a procurement protest is filed during a 14-day period from May 2.
GEC needs the space from July 1 to Nov. 30. July 28 is the first day of early voting for the primary election.
The commission analyzed the three bids it received, and determined that The Westin Resort Guam was the "responsive and lowest bidder" based on the following submissions:
- The Westin Resort Guam: $3.50 per square foot with 4,050 square feet of available space.
- Bridge Alliance, former Guam Greyhound Raceway Park: $4 per square foot with some 3,800 square feet of available space.
- Goodwind Development or Micronesia Mall: $9.93 per square foot with 5,000 square feet of space available.
If a formal protest is received, GEC will pause the procurement and there will be no further action until the protest is resolved, according to the commission.
The five-month contract for early voting space would also still need to be negotiated upon completion of all GEC requirements for occupancy on or before July 1.
GEC or other government agencies currently have no available space to accommodate early voting, which is why the commission is looking to rent commercial space for early voting.
Among considerations for the location is the ability for GEC to offer curbside early voting for people with disabilities, while the rest of the early voters could choose between voting on the paper ballot or using the ExpressVote ballot marking machine.