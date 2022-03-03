GEC looking to rent location for early voting

The search is on for a commercial space where early voting could be held during this year's primary and general elections, according to Guam Election Commission Executive Director Maria Pangelinan.
Pangelinan said GEC is looking for a space that would be available for five months, from July 1 to Nov. 30.
"Our needs are quite specific. It's an unusual rental duration because usually spaces are leased for six months or one year," Pangelinan said Tuesday.
There's no available space in the GEC office or in other government agencies, that's why the commission is looking to rent commercial space, she said.
GEC is seeking letters of interest from qualified vendors to provide some 5,000 square feet of commercial office space within 3 miles driving distance from the commission's office in the Oka Building at 241 Farenholt Avenue in Tamuning.
"The reason for this is that if the available commercial space doesn't have a facility that meets certain security standards, then we have to caravan with the Guam Police Department from the rental space to GEC every night to secure the ballots, so a 3-mile distance would be reasonable," Pangelinan told The Guam Daily Post.
After GEC receives letters of interest the commission would issue an invitation for bid.
GEC requested $602,000 supplemental funding from the Legislature to help fund the early voting and related activity, but senators have yet to act on that request.
The commission will need that funding before it can issue the IFB, Pangelinan said.
While GEC issued its request for letters of interest, it's also been going around the Tamuning area to see possible commercial spaces.
As of Tuesday, no vendor has responded to the request for letters of interest, Pangelinan said. The deadline to respond to the request is 4 p.m. March 17.
Meanwhile, three GEC commissioners' terms are expiring and they are awaiting the re-appointment by the governor: Democrats Alice Taijeron and Joe Mafnas, and Republican Toni Gumataotao.
GEC has so far released 45 candidate packets requested by those who are potentially running for governor and lieutenant governor, delegate, attorney general and senator, as well as those who may want to serve on the Guam Education Board and the Consolidated Commission on Utilities.