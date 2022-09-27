GEC: More registered voters in 2022 primary

The Guam Election Commission saw reduced voter turnout for the 2022 primary election, with only 40% of registered voters showing up to the polling sites.
Roughly 23,261 ballots out of a total 58,152 registered voters were cast in the primary election and despite the turnout being low, the amount of voters registered is actually higher than in previous years the primary was held, according to GEC.
The 2021 GEC CCR reported 54,033 total number of registered voters in the fiscal year 2018 primary, 30,628 voters cast their ballot. That equated to a 56.68% voter turnout.
At the 2018 general election, the final number of registered voters was at 55,941 with 37,386 ballots cast in the general election, a 66.83% turnout.
During the 2020 election, the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the cancellation of the primary election, which means there was no data on registered voters or turnout gathered.
In 2020, the GEC did however hold a general election and runoff, which saw a decline in voter registration and voters making the trip to the polls.
The 2020 general election saw 55,880 total registered voters with 29,377, or 52.57%, in voter turnout. The runoff saw a similar decline with only 17,590 or 31.48% of registered voters who cast a ballot.
Right now, the GEC does not have a final count of voters for this year’s general election as registration leads up to Nov. 8.
“(There was) 58,152 registered voters for the primary election, we will start to enter (voters) this week — 25th is our cutoff each month. Online voter registration is very active; volunteers registrars too,” GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan said.
Who qualifies to register?
An individual must meet the following qualifications to be a registered voter on Guam:
• Must be a citizen of the United States.
• Must be a resident of Guam.
• Must be 18 years of age on or before the day of the election.
• Must not be committed under a sentence of imprisonment.
• Must not be confined to a mental institution.
• Must not be judicially declared insane.
Early voting will begin on Oct. 11, with weekday operations at the Westin Resort Guam, and in-village satellite events over the course of three Saturdays. Each of those days, residents will be able to go to a site in either Malesso', Mangilao or Dededo - with only a single, yet-to-be-announced site being manned.