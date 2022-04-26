GEC to consider 3 sites for early voting

A hotel, a mall, or the site of a former racetrack and bingo hall could be a potential site for early voting in this year's primary and general elections.
The Westin Resort Guam in Tumon, Goodwind or Micronesia Mall in Dededo, and Bridge Alliance or the former Guam Greyhound Raceway Park and bingo hall site in Tamuning responded to the Guam Election Commission's invitation for bid that closed at 2 p.m. Monday.
GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan said the commission will do its due diligence to review and assess the bids submitted, which includes site visits to the spaces offered.
Among considerations is the ability for GEC to do curbside early voting for people with disabilities, while the rest of the early voters could choose between voting on the paper ballot or using the ExpressVote ballot marking machine.
A contract award for the early voting site is anticipated by May 2, Pangelinan said.
Pangelinan said GEC is thankful to have three companies that submitted their bids.
The bids were opened at 4 p.m. Monday, with the following offers, according to GEC:
- The Westin Resort Guam: $3.50 per square foot with 4,050 square feet available space.
- Bridge Alliance (former Guam Greyhound Raceway Park): $4 per square foot with some 3,800 square feet available space.
- Goodwind or Micronesia Mall: $9.93 per square foot with 5,000 square feet space available.
GEC has been looking for a rentable commercial space of about 5,000 square feet that will be available for five months to accommodate early voting. Space must be contiguous on one floor, with at least 4,000 square feet of open floor space, GEC said.
There is no available space in the GEC office or in the offices of other government agencies, which is why the commission is looking to rent commercial space for early voting.
GEC, however, is looking for a commercial space that's within 5 miles driving distance from the commission's office in the Oka Building.
That's in case the available facility doesn't have a secure facility and GEC therefore has to "caravan with the Guam Police Department" from the rental space to the GEC office every night to secure the early voting ballots.
GEC is also waiting for the passage of Sen. Joe San Agustin's bill seeking $609,000 in supplemental funding so it can fully fund operations for the 2022 primary election and early in-office voting.