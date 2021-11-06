Applications for the Qualifying Certificate Community Contribution Grant are being accepted by the Guam Economic Development Authority. The starting date for accepting the applications is November 15.
Up to $25,000 per award will be granted to approved nonprofit organizations and GovGuam agencies.
The funds can be applied toward eligible projects and programs. Projects should fall into one of five categories: health care, public safety, higher education, cultural preservation or economic development.
GEDA expects to award at least 13 organizations in this competitive grant program.
“Since the start of the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio Administration, it was a priority to push out as much funding to as many organizations as possible,” said GEDA Administrator/CEO Melanie Mendiola. ”We have received great feedback about the accessibility of the program and its effectiveness in getting local funds through the qualifying certificate community contribution to the organizations that need it the most.”
Under the QCCC grant, allowable costs to be covered include short-term staffing costs, advertising, publicity, promotion and marketing costs, administration costs and document preparation or printing.
The funds must be used within 12 months of award. Any unused dispersed funds must be returned, forfeited and will remain with the grant program.
The grant funding for this application period is provided by the QCCC from Guam Regional Medical City.
Since the start of the program in November 2019, 78 projects have been awarded totaling $1.09 million.
“We have seen a lot of great work being done through this grant program,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “Through programs like the QCCC grant program, we see that a lot of good can be done when there is cooperation among the private sector, the government and our local nonprofits.”
Nonprofit organizations like the the Guam Amateur Baseball Association have benefited from the QCCC grant program.
In September, the sports organization had the opportunity to finish a long-standing project at Okkodo High School thanks to the qualifying certificate community contribution grant via GEDA. The grant to GABA was also made possible by QC contributor Guam Regional Medical City, GABA announced in a press release.
An information briefing will be held Nov. 8, at 2 p.m. via Zoom.