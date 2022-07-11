GEPA says red tide is cause of some discoloration of water in Tumon Bay

The Guam Environmental Protection Agency conducted a shoreline assessment of Tumon Bay and has determined that the cause of the discolored waters is a result of red tide.
According to a Guam EPA press release, the agency received photos and video on Saturday of reddish-brown waters at the bay.
The Guam EPA’s Environmental Monitoring and Analytical Services program conducted the test Monday, according to the press release. And while the microorganisms that cause the discoloration are not "not harmful for most people" there may be some, particularly individuals with skin allergies, who could suffer from skin and eye irritation "if they come into contact with red tide waters."
The last reported red tide sighting in Tumon Bay occurred on July 6, 2017, Guam EPA stated. Red tides are caused by an abundance of microorganisms called dinoflagellates. These marine and freshwater organisms can be found near the water’s surface during the day to access sunlight and move down to the sediment level at night to access nutrients. The dinoflagellates are usually washed out of the bay by morning high tides, however, if there are consecutive mornings with low tides, they remain in the northern part of the bay and are able to multiply with adequate nutrient levels, Guam EPA stated.
Red tide in the Tumon Bay area is often referred to as the “Blood of San Vitores,” as waters in the bay appear reddish-brown like blood due to discoloration caused by high concentrations of dinoflagellates in the water. This reddish-brown appearance in the water is attributable to the dinoflagellates’ color. Red tide occurrences in Tumon Bay have come to be associated with the killing of Palé San Vitores, because they can occur at, or about the same time of year that he was killed, and in, or about the same location of his death.
For more information about Guam EPA’s EMAS program, or to view the Agency’s weekly beach advisory, please visit epa.guam.gov/beach-report/current-beach-report.