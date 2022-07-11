GEPA says red tide is cause of some discoloration of water in Tumon Bay

RED TIDE: Sections of water in Tumon Bay are discolored by high concentrations of microorganisms called dinoflagellates. Referred to as red tide, these occurrences in Tumon Bay have come to be associated with the killing of Palé San Vitores, because they can occur at, or about the same time of year that he was killed, and in, or about the same location of his death, according to Guam Environmental Protection Agency. Contributed photo.