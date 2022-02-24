What was reported as an explosion by neighbors late Wednesday night has left a shell of a local favorite restaurant in Mangilao.
At 11:45 p.m. Wednesday units from the Guam Fire Department responded to Oriental Kitchen in Mangilao for a structure fire, according to spokesman Firefighter Kevin Reilly. The fire was under control at 11:56 p.m.
"An explosion was reported by surrounding neighbors; however, it is undetermined whether it was the explosion that caused the fire or it was a result of the fire," Reilly stated.
GFD is investigating the cause of the fire.
