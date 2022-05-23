Guam Fire Department responded Monday morning to a structure fire in Yigo.
They arrived at Mataguac Ave. at 8:50 a.m. to find an occupied semi-concrete structure on fire.
The fire was under control at 9:02 a.m., according to spokeswoman Cherika Lou Chargualaf.
Chargualaf said the no one was present at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.
Yigo Mayor Anthony Sanchez said he spoke to the owner of the structure, which was mostly wood and tin, and no utilities connected to it.
"He uses it primarily as storage," the mayor said, noting that the man told him he only needed some clothes to replace what he lost in the fire. The mayor said his office is helping him with clothing.
GFD is still investigating the cause of the fire, Chargualaf said.