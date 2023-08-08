The search for a missing swimmer reported on Sunday afternoon continued into its second day, Monday.
On Sunday evening, Guam Fire Department spokesperson Nick Garrido informed the media that units responded to reports of two distressed swimmers at Tanguisson Beach.
Upon arrival, one swimmer, a 45-year-old man, was located on shore and transported to Guam Regional Medical City with minor injuries. The other swimmer, however, a 50-year-old man, was and remained unaccounted for as of press time Monday.
"A GFD drone and dive teams conducted (a) search with negative findings as of (8 p.m.). GFD rescue units, (the) U.S. Coast Guard and (the U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron) HSC-25 remain on scene conducting their search," according to Garrido.
On Monday morning, Garrido gave an update at 9 a.m. where he stated the search was continuing.
"GFD, GPD, and U.S. Coast Guard continue the search for the unaccounted for male individual," Garrido stated, adding that the Guam Army National Guard's Lakota helicopter was en route to assist with the search.