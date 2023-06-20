Despite a string of recent recruits, the Guam Fire Department is still way under the number of firefighters it is shooting for, fire officials told lawmakers Monday.
“We do identify that we’re about 100 firefighters short,” acting Fire Chief Joey Manibusan said during a budget request hearing for GFD.
In fact, GFD has less manpower than it did at the start of the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration. Slides shared by Manibusan show that while 78 recruits have been brought onboard at GFD since fiscal year 2018, another 89 firefighters have either retired, resigned, or otherwise separated from the fire department. Nine personnel have already retired this fiscal year, and another eight are expected to leave by the end of the year, Manibusan said.
And most of the hires during the previous five years, 45 of them, were brought on during the Calvo-Tenorio administration. A contingent of 33 firefighters recruited in FY 2022 were the only ones hired during the entirety of the current administration.
Besides shortages, extended military deployments and firefighters on “medical profiles” make staffing issues worse - making it harder to comply with safety regulations and national firefighting standards, Manibusan told lawmakers.
Funding problems
“I'm curious, why has there been no recruitment during these years?” Sen. Joanne Brown asked, noting that GFD had to make do with almost half of the firefighters it needed.
“Unlike the other public safety agencies, (we) never have shortages of qualified applicants,” Manibusan told Brown.
“We get upwards of 2,000 applicants for the Guam Fire Department for 30 something openings, and we never have any shortages. We actually have more than enough to choose from.”
Assistant Fire Chief Michael Uncangco told Brown that its lengthy recruitment issues were mainly due to funding problems. GFD was authorized in the previous Legislature to continually recruit each fiscal year, but they were now facing issues getting applicants processed.
“When funding was provided, it took us about 18 months to actually get everyone on board. (It's) the hiring process. You know, the recruitment process, the announcements (and) the testing,” he told Brown.
Plans to get another 20 personnel onboard this fiscal year were slowed after the list of eligible recruits expired and couldn’t be extended, Uncangco told Brown. They now have to restart the job announcement period and testing, “which normally takes six months,” he said.
Uncangco said Manibusan was in constant communication with Adelup about the need for more firefighters to be hired.
Manibusan said he was working with the Department of Administration to ease hiring blockages by creating dedicated positions for emergency medical technicians and fire inspectors, who will not necessarily have to go through the entire fire academy before they are hired. That would free up trained firefighters to fight fires, he said.
GFD is requesting a status quo budget of $38.3 million for fiscal 2024.
Brown said lawmakers may consider moving around some of the fire department’s funding priorities to help deal with hiring issues.