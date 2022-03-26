A boat with four people capsized just after noon on Saturday.
The Guam Fire Department received the call at about 12:55 p.m. Rescue 2 picked up the four boaters and by 1:43 p.m. they were en route to Hagåtña Marina, according to spokesman Firefighter Kevin Reilly.
None of the boaters required emergency care, he added.
Local officials are warning the community of rough seas and encourage residents to take extreme caution if they do go out into the sea, whether they're swimming or boating.
The National Weather Service noted a high risk of rip currents for Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan through late Saturday. Dangerous rip currents are expected along east facing reefs. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from the shore into deeper water. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous conditions. If caught in a rip current, do not swim against the current. Swim in a direction following the shoreline, face the shore and call or wave for help.
There's also a small craft advisory for the coastal waters of Guam and Rota. It remains in effect until 10 a.m. Sunday. East winds of 23 mph to 28 mph winds are expected with gusts up to 33 mph. Seas of 7 feet to 10 feet are expected. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
From water to fire
Officials also continue to warn residents not to burn green waste outdoors as dry and windy conditions could potentially cause any small fire to spread.
A red flag warning is in effect for Guam until 6 p.m. Saturday. A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. Sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph are expected this afternoon. The highest threat is expected for the southern part of Guam, mainly along and south of Cross Island Road. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense remind the community to avoid dangerous rip currents, especially along east facing reefs and beaches. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags, and signs. Also, refrain from outdoor burning through this evening.