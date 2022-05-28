Guam Fire Department rescue units brought an overdue crab hunter back home Saturday.
According to the reporting party, the crab hunter took a 14-foot skiff from Tanguisson Beach with three others Friday night around 9 p.m. They made their way to Double Reef. At around 2 a.m., while they were looking for crabs the boat began taking on water.
The 59-year-old man was left on the shore while the three men returned with the boat to Tanguisson Beach, according to the GFD press release.
On Saturday morning, the men went back to Double Reef but could not locate the man. They called for help and rescue units initiated a search of the area at 9:35 a.m. Saturday.
Using a drone and on jet skies and a rescue boat, units searched along the shore and reef. They found the man at 1:38 p.m. in the vicinity of the last known position, GFD stated.
Rescue personnel brought the man on board and transported him to the Hagåtña Marina. The man was found in good health with no need for emergency medical attention.