Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority has new but familiar names leading the agency.
After nearly five months of being at the helm in an acting capacity, Elizabeth Napoli was approved by GHURA’s Board of Commissioners to serve as executive director, officially on July 8.
She succeeds the late Ray S. Topasna, who had served as executive director since the beginning of the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration in 2019 until he died in February.
Meanwhile, former one-term Sen. Fernando Esteves was tapped by the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration to serve as GHURA's deputy director.
GHURA’s board greenlighted Esteves’ appointment on July 26, during its meeting.
All voted in favor of his appointment, with starting pay being $92,496 a year, which is $44.32 per hour.
“He's looking forward to working with the GHURA team and carrying on Mr. Topasna, our late director's, legacy and working with Ms. Liz and the staff,” said Kim Bersamin, GHURA’s personnel services administrator.
His appointment was based on two factors.
“One is of course the factor of years of executive level and management experience, as well as the No. 2 factor is HR experience on the financial side,” Bersamin said.
Esteves was elected to the 34th Guam Legislature and decided not to seek reelection in 2018.
Up until his new post at GHURA, he served as incident commander for the Department of Public Health and Social Services.
Esteves also serves part-time with the Guam Army National Guard.
Patrick Luces, who was in the noncommunicable disease division, has taken over as deputy incident commander for DPHSS, according to Adelup Communications Director Krystal Paco-San Agustin.
The transition started this June, Paco-San Agustin told The Guam Daily Post.
Esteves is presently off island on military duty.
He’s expected to start at his new post at GHURA at the end of this month.