GIAA: Masks still necessary in the airport; Honolulu, Saipan flights no longer require masks

The A.B. Won Pat International Airport Authority sent out a reminder that masks are still required to wear face masks at the airport but also noted airlines have their own policies.
While the governor had lifted mask requirements for outdoors, it will be another two weeks or so, depending on the number of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, before the governor lifts restrictions for indoors.
The airport also listed the policies for airlines, as of April 21:
• United Airlines: Face mask use lifted for Honolulu and Saipan flights; masks required for all other flights in conformant to destination protocols.
• Korean Airlines: Face mask required for check-in, boarding and duration of flights
• Philippine Airlines: Face mask required for boarding and duration of flight
• Jin Air: Face mask required for boarding and duration of flight
• Jeju Air: Face mask required for boarding and duration of flight
• T’way Air: Face mask required for boarding and duration of flight
• Air Seuol: Face mask required for boarding and duration of flight
• Air Busan: Face mask required for boarding and duration of flight
Airport officials also noted that travelers should call their respective airlines for any changes or requirements for travel in light of the pandemic.