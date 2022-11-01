Guam Girl Scouts and its board of directors welcomed Allison Hermanson as the new executive director of the organization.
The Guam Girl Scouts was established Sept. 12, 1935, and is now commemorating 87 years on the island. The locally-funded group provides its members, girls between the ages of 5 and 17, opportunities to develop positive values, organizational and leadership skills, as well as opportunities to have fun while making friends, a press release stated.
Hermanson is from Rochester, Minnesota and holds an associate degree in science from the Community College of the Air Force. She spent 14 years as a flight medic in the U.S. Air Force before relocating to Guam.
She has been an active member of the Girl Scouts since she was in the first grade, and is very passionate about the Girl Scouts mission, building girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place.
“I am very excited for this opportunity to serve my community in the role of executive director,” she stated upon entering her role as the new executive director. “Girl Scouts as an organization is something I firmly believe in. When this position was advertised, I prayed awhile before applying. I felt called to enter the workforce after a 10-year hiatus to fulfill this very important role.”
Hermanson earned her Gold Award from the Scouts in 2001 and in the last five years she led either a Daisy or Brownie Troop, and most recently, both levels this year on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.
Her recent Girl Scouts awards are the 2021 Girl Scout Presidential Award and the Girl Scout Honor Pin in 2021.
“My goals for Guam Girl Scouts are to increase membership, increase the amount of opportunities for events and create a strong partnership with (USA Girl Scouts Overseas), our overseas Girl Scout partners,” Hermanson shared about her plan for the organization.