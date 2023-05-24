GMH cut off from power grid, roof tiles caving in: No threat to patients

GMH TYPHOON DAMAGE: A ventilation duct and ceiling tiles from at the Guam Memorial Hospital are seen caving into a common area of the facility in this widely circulated image on social media. GMH spokesperson Cindy Hanson said several hallway doors were blown in during Typhoon Mawar, causing the collapse, but patients are not in danger. Contributed photo

The Guam Memorial Hospital is off the electrical grid, running on backup generator power as of 7:00 p.m., and ceiling tiles have been blown out by Typhoon Mawar, officials confirmed. 
 
Guam Power Authority issued a notice that the island's public hospital was cut off from electricity due to an issue with the Harmon Substation. Hospital spokesperson Cindy Hanson said they are operating on emergency power, which is not unusual for the hospital in a storm. The facility and the Skilled Nursing Unit in Barrigada are both adequately fueled through the storm, she said. 
 
"We have also had assurances from GPA that we are on the highest priority to be restored to island power as soon as the wind subsides." 
 
Images circulating on social media show ceiling tiles at GMH falling into hallways. According to Hanson, there were no severe structural issues at the hospital as of 7 p.m. 
 
"Some of the (doors) have opened, but our facilities maintenance team have been able to secure all but one. They are continuing to work on that one. The wind from the doors has caused some tiles to fall," Hanson told The Guam Daily Post. 
 
All doors blown open were in hallways to the facility, and patients are not immediately threatened by heavy weather conditions. 

