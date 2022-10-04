GMH ER surges with sick children waiting for a bed

The season of coughs and colds has brought the Guam Memorial Hospital an increase in patients seeking emergency medical care in the last week, prompting the hospital to impose a "divert status" over the weekend.
An anonymous source notified The Guam Daily Post that GMH's emergency room was inundated with pediatric patients recently. The source described a number of pediatric patients waiting in the ER for a bed to open in the pediatric ward, some for four days.
The concern was addressed by GMHA spokesperson Cindy Hanson who confirmed the hospital’s ER did see more pediatric patients compared to normal demand.
"We are seeing a higher number of pediatric patients than usual. Unfortunately, as a result, our pediatric unit has been at capacity. Some patients have had a longer wait while we make a room available and prepare it for them,” Hanson said.
The source shared concern over the island’s youngest residents left waiting in the ER, but according to Hanson, “all (patients are) receiving excellent care."
GMH has 11 monitored beds, two isolation beds, two trauma room beds and one non-monitored bed in its ER.
The ER was not only inundated with pediatric patients over the weekend but also a number of other residents who sought emergency medical care.
"We have also experienced a high number of sick and injured patients in the Emergency Department this weekend. This caused GMH to go on divert status several times,” Hanson said.
Divert is a term used only for ambulance patients. When a divert status is active, GMHA and Guam Regional Medical City alternate accepting emergency patients transported by ambulance. It's a practice that health officials noted would prevent both emergency rooms from filling beyond capacity and becoming unsafe.
Diversion can occur only in two-hour increments, according to information provided to the Post. At the beginning of each two-hour period, the call has to be made whether to renew the divert status.
The surge at GMH’s ER prompting the divert status, according to officials, is not an indicator for quality of care.