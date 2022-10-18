Outpatients of the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority now have a place to get their feet and ankles checked, as the public hospital's special services department (SSD) recently launched a specialty clinic, according to a press release.
Dr. Dustin Prins is the hospital’s new foot and ankle specialist and will lead the new outpatient clinic. He is also the medical director of wound care at GMH and is board-certified as a wound specialist physician.
The release states patients will be required to have a referral to the GMHA Foot and Ankle Specialty Clinic.
If interested in an initial visit, providers will need to send their referral, along with clinical notes, current medications and pertinent studies related to the patient’s condition, which includes operative reports, laboratory results and imaging results.
A representative from the SSD, once the referral has been received, will contact the patient to make an appointment and provide additional instructions.
According to GMH, Dr. Prins is very experienced in treating issues of the foot and ankle and can detect the early stages of diseases that display warning signs in the lower extremities, like diabetes, arthritis and cardiovascular disease.
"As a foot and ankle surgeon, Dr. Prins has more experience and training specific to the foot and ankle than any other health care provider," the hospital stated. "With diabetes an epidemic and one of the leading causes of death in Guam, GMHA is pleased to have the expertise of Dr. Prins at the GMHA Foot and Ankle Specialty Clinic to provide treatment to the community."
Dr. Prins is board-certified by the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery in foot surgery and reconstructive rear foot and ankle surgery. He is also a member in the American College of Healthcare Executives, the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons, and the Guam Medical Association, GMH stated.
According to the hospital, those experiencing feet or ankle issues are encouraged to speak to their primary care physician about a referral to the GMHA Foot and Ankle Specialty Clinic.