The Guam Memorial Hospital is suffering a medication shortage due to ongoing supply chain issues but according to Cindy Hanson, the hospital’s public information officer, patient care is not affected.
On Sept. 9, a memorandum from GMH's chief hospital pharmacist sent to all medical, pharmacy and nursing staff advised that the hospital is currently low-in-stock or out-of-stock of several medications.
“There is currently a nationwide shortage of medications due to ongoing supply chain issues. GMH has been affected and is low on certain medications although the medications were ordered on time,” Hanson said.
"Notable shortages include Dextrose 50% Water, Lidocaine 1% inj, Lidocaine 2% inj, Bupivacaine 0.5% int, Amino Acids 10% (adult formulation,) Alteplase 2mg inj, Verapamil inj, and Esmolol inj,” said the memo.
The medications, according to an anonymous local doctor, are used in the treatment of life-threatening conditions, heart attack, stroke, high blood pressure, surgical pain, cardiac dysthymia.
The doctor raised concerns and noted, “The problem is not what we are lacking meds. The real problem is why we are lacking lifesaving meds. GMH is now forcing Guam to answer the question of, 'Which one of your children is the most important? Which child is the one you could least want to die?'”
Although GMH must get in line with the rest of the country as orders wait to be fulfilled, the hospital does not believe patient care is at risk.
"Fortunately, this has not affected the care patients are receiving as we still have medication in stock while we await the arrival of our order,” Hanson said. "There is only one medication we are out of, due to a nationwide shortage. In fact, we recently had a request from one of our health care partners who is also out of this medication and we were unable to help them."
GMH asserted that they do have the medications needed to treat heart and stroke patients.
According to the memo, therapeutic alternatives may be available in some instances, and while no alternatives were identified specifically, health care professionals were instructed to contact GMH’s pharmacy to see what’s available or to get a status update.
For a full list of national drug shortages, Hanson provided links to the following two online databases: https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/scripts/drugshortages/default.cfm and https://www.drugs.com/drug-shortages/.