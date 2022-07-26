GMH: No issues with antibody treatment demand 'despite erroneous information'

The Guam Memorial Hospital Authority has disputed claims they are overwhelmed with patients needing monoclonal antibody treatments, calling the information provided by an anonymous source in the medical community erroneous and discouraging to hospital staff.
An anonymous source who reached out to The Guam Daily Post, and is a member of the local medical community, claimed that the situation at GMHA is “not good and there was too much COVID-19” cases for the hospital to handle.
According to the source, GMHA ignored faxed prescriptions and is “turning 911 patients away, deferring phone calls to sleepy interns.”
The source provided text communications involving another doctor, who had to wait to receive the monoclonal antibody treatment, mAb, after testing positive for COVID-19.
“The GMH special services claims that they just got your clinic’s paperwork, (relayed) to me a minute ago. I know they are lying,” stated the message from the doctor. “Therefore the earliest appointment time they can give me for infusion is tomorrow.”
The text message between the source and doctor concluded, “In the interim … I prefer risking to stay at home under my own responsibility rather than sleeping in the ER for 24 hours while waiting for infusion. Thus I sent the 911 folks back quite respectfully.”
The Guam Daily Post shared the concern over the timeliness of patients receiving monoclonal antibody treatment with GMHA.
But, according to the Cindy Hanson, public hospital’s spokesperson, there are no issues.
"Despite erroneous information being shared in the community, GMHA is not overwhelmed nor are we experiencing any issues administering monoclonal antibody treatments to any patient with a referral from their provider,” Hanson said in response.
464 treatments given,
no patient turned away
She also dismissed the claim that the hospital has turned patients away.
“GMHA does not turn away any patients seeking mAb treatment. As soon as we receive a referral from the provider, the patient is contacted for screening and to schedule an appointment for mAb treatment,” she said.
As of July 19, GMHA has administered 464 mAb treatments since the beginning of the year. Hansen said appointments are made as soon as a referral is received.
“As soon as a referral is received, within 1 hour or less, appointments are given about the same day or within 24 hours (from when) the referral was received,” Hansen said.
Hansen said GMHA receives a regular allotment from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and have enough mAb on hand to handle the patient load.
“We receive a regular allotment from the HHS and have enough mAb on hand for the referrals we receive on a daily basis. We also provide mAbs to our ER for patients who need treatment. We also supply GRMC, on request,” she said.
Post files indicate that in January, GMHA suspended mAb treatments and rationed treatment as a result of the islandwide shortage of Regen-COV. But now, the hospital has clarified because there is no issue with mAb treatments.
Hanson stressed that erroneous information has an impact on the hospital staff.
“GMHA would also like to point out how discouraging false stories like these are to our staff. Our health care workers have been on the front lines from the beginning of the pandemic and continue to work beyond expectation to provide our people with excellent care. They have worked long, exhausting hours, putting their own health at stake, to care for our people and deserve greater respect than this, especially from a doctor,” she said.