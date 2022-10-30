The Guam Memorial Hospital Authority isn’t just beefing up security measures at the hospital’s Emergency Department and entrance ways, the hospital board of trustees resolved to increase the pay of their security guards.
While law enforcement officers in departments throughout the government received an 18% raise authorized by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero through an update of the Law Enforcement Officers Pay Plan, the hospital's security guards were not included in the governmentwide raises.
According to guidance from the attorney general in 2013, law enforcement personnel, as defined by law, includes security guards regardless of their ability to carry firearms or make arrests.
Not including GMHA security guards as part of the LEO is an oversight GMH wants to correct with board resolution 2023-04, which extends the LEO Pay Plan to all GMH security guards.
"GMHA recognizes that all security guards, guard supervisors, and Chief of Security, in addition to all its employees, are valued and appreciated. GMHA further recognizes that said Security Guards, Guard Supervisors, and Chief of Security have yet to receive a salary adjustment,” the resolution said.
According to Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor’s director of communications, security guards were not included because only peace officers were put in the pay plan.
“The definition of peace officers does not include security guards,” Paco-San Agustin told The Guam Daily Post.
When asked if the governor considered the 2013 guidance from the attorney general regarding the definition of law enforcement, Paco-San Agustin deferred to the definition of peace officers, which she reiterated does not include GMHA guards.
In the resolution, the board cited the risks hospital security guards face and determined a raise would be in the best interest of the hospital.
“Guam Memorial Hospital’s security personnel are tasked with the responsibility and duty to protect patients, patrons, staff and facilities, which duties may require that they place themselves in harm’s way,” the resolution stated. “The Board has determined it is in the best interest of the GMHA to extend the LEO Pay Plan to all GMHA Security Guards … to augment wages to be competitive with the national average."
The national mean wage for hospital security guards is $15 per hour, but on Guam, the actual mean wage GMH security guards receive is $10.14 per hour.
The same disparity can be seen with guard supervisors and the chief of security. National mean wage for guard supervisors is $18.60 per hour, chief security officers earn $27.87. At GMH, guard supervisors make $11.13 per hour, while the chief of security makes $21.61 per hour, according to the board.
The resolution pointed out that it’s been nearly eight years since the latest salary adjustments from the Competitive Wage Act Plan were implemented.
“It has also been eight years since law enforcement officers saw a significant review of their compensation and benefits packages,” the resolution stated.
The resolution further noted the compensation policy in the law states “internal equity should be reviewed annually and external competitiveness at least every three years.”
GMH provided no further comment on the pay increases and deferred to the governor’s office.